John A. Ragosta column: A nod to religious freedom and American diversity

By John Ragosta
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday is Religious Freedom Day, celebrating the adoption of Thomas Jefferson’s Statute for Religious Freedom and his vision for religious liberty, a vision that stands in sharp opposition to recent efforts to divide Americans. Jefferson had multiple reasons to support religious freedom. It was a natural right; government...

