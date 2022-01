It’s never been harder to compete for talent. Jobseekers are drowning in options, so companies have to be strategic when it comes to how they present company culture online. LinkedIn has been watching how different keywords correlate to engagement on company posts, and which words have been appearing more often in job listings on the site. The terms “flexibility,” “well-being” and “culture” all appear in LinkedIn posts more often than they did in 2019, LinkedIn revealed Tuesday in its 2022 Global Talent Trends Report. Company posts that use those terms also attract more engagement, LinkedIn found.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 1 DAY AGO