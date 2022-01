The months following the holidays and before the piles of grey-brown snow finally melt from the New York City streets are the year’s most daunting. Icey temperatures, numb toes, dry, chapped skin—if I had my way, I would simply fast forward to the first week of April when we’re able to comfortably sip contraband cans of hard kombucha at Domino Park without a jacket. Alas, the winter break is over, COVID is still scary, and we trudging to our work-from-home stations hoping our News Year’s resolutions and the afterglow of holiday cheer sustain us. Luckily, Coveteur has tapped a few of our friends and favorite tastemakers to tell us their methods and routines that help them combat the back-to-work blues and make it through these cold months.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO