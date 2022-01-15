Real Estate: How’s the market? Land vs. improvements

As we begin 2022, we can start to see trends that could shape what’s likely to happen throughout the New Year in the Aspen-Snowmass real estate market. Luxury homes are still in strong demand both in our local market and nationwide. The strong buyer interest in luxury homes we’ve experienced locally has also played out across the country as more and more high-net worth families have spent a greater percentage of their wealth on luxury homes. Across the country, the number of luxury residential property sales have increased anywhere from 65% to over 113% from 2019 depending upon location. In the Aspen-Snowmass area, we’ve averaged 100 sales of properties over $10 million in 2020 and 2021 compared to only 27 in 2019, a staggering 270% increase in high-end home sales. The average single-family home in Aspen now sells for $11.8 million up from $10.3 million in 2020, a 13.7% increase in the past year.

ASPEN, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO