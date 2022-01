By now you’ve probably seen the little green, yellow, and gray squares popping up on your Twitter timeline that share spoil-free Wordle results. Created by Josh Wardle, the daily word guessing game has quickly captivated users with its simple website design and easy rules. But there is a downside. Unlike most online games, Wordle limits users to one puzzle a day. Some might consider this one-word limit a good thing, as it won’t take up too much of your day, but if you’re looking for more fun, here are sites with games like Wordle that won’t limit your playtime.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO