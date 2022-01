If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. In early December, Sarah Hyland hit the 2021 People’s Choice Awards red carpet surprising everyone with a new, shorter haircut. We learned from her hairstylist Nikki Lee that this was their take on the bixie – a mix of a bob and a pixie. The bixie haircut isn’t new exactly, but it’s back with a vengeance and celebrities and influencers are taking the trend in an even more shaggy direction in 2022. One of the best things about the bixie is...

HAIR CARE ・ 12 HOURS AGO