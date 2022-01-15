ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Annie in the Water Announce Winter Tour Dates, New Album due in March

By Pete Mason
NYS Music
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnie in the Water have announced a slate of winter tour dates, ahead of the release of their forthcoming studio album, Sun at Dawn, set to be released Friday, March 4th. Recorded directly to tape at Artfarm Recording in the heart of the Hudson Valley and mixed by Corey Hayward, Sun...

nysmusic.com

