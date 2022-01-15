The 6 best dandruff shampoos for men

No matter your hair type, texture, or length, getting the styling results you want starts while washing your hair in the shower (or, I guess, with a pre-poo treatment, depending on what your wash day entails). Shampoo is rarely ever seen as the star product in your lineup, but it should be. Not only does a good cleanser remove dirt, oil, and buildup and reset your hair, but shampoo formulas these days go a step further to target specific hair needs with additional ingredients so you can get your styling process off to the best start. Because properly washed and prepped hair means less styling time for you. All that to say, stop buying the biggest, cheapest bottle you can find just because the label says it suits all hair types, k? Your hair deserves better.

HAIR CARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO