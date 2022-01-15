Michael Pope

CBS News is rejiggering its executive team, and placing an added emphasis on streaming in the process.
For starters, CBS has hired Anthony Galloway to serve as senior vp of CBS News streaming, overseeing all programming and production. An NBC News, Conde Nast and Vice veteran, Galloway was most recently chief content officer at The Wall Street Journal. He reports to Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations.
Meanwhile, CBS has promoted Kaci Sokoloff to vp of bookings for CBS News, leading a centralized booking unit that will encompass the TV broadcasts and streaming platforms. She had been the...
