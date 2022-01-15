MARTA CEO Jeffrey Parker dies, official confirms

MARTA’s Jeffrey Parker died by suicide Friday night when he was struck by a train, and his family is asking the public to continue the conversation in an attempt to destigmatize suicide, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “[Parker’s] family is sharing the news with the public as a way to counter the stigma attached to suicide,” the outlet reported.
