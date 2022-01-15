ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Hailey Whitters Releases Lead Single “Everything She Ain’t,” Details Upcoming Album ‘Raised’

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XMkAu_0dmenGOb00

I was SO hoping this new Hailey Whitters song was gonna make the next record.

Back in December, she teased a track called “Everything She Ain’t”. And now, she’s officially putting it out as the first single for her upcoming album, RAISED, which is slated for release on March 18th.

A co-write with Bryan Simpson and Ryan Tyndell, she says the inspiration for the song and video came from her real life experiences growing up in Iowa:

“I love the girl-next-door nature of it and it’s quirky language. The music video was directed by Harper Smith and was inspired by my old high school ‘Cow Pie High’… the city kids called it that because it was the school that all the country farm kids went to.

I actually was the homecoming queen my senior year so Harper and I thought it would be fun to muse on that for this video.”

Hailey’s another one who always puts out high quality music videos, and though she doesn’t have a ton of them, this one is no exception:

The entire album is essentially a prequel to her fantastic 2020 record, The Dream, as she reflects on the people and places that made her the woman she is today.

While many of the songs and themes will focus on her growing up in the Midwest, they truly are universal experiences for so many people no matter where you come from:

“It’s been 14 years since I’ve lived in Iowa, but more and more I’ve been going back there mentally and being pulled to the people and the places that raised me. RAISED is a celebration of the heartland, but I think it’s a common story no matter where you’re from.

My experience growing up in the middle of the country is very relatable to a lot of people. We’ve all lived in a similar way — the only thing that’s different is the scenery.”

The 17 song album was co-produced by Hailey alongside Jake Gear, and she’s bringing back another group of stellar co-writers including Brandy Clark, Nicolle Galyon, Hillary Lindsey, and Lori Mckenna.

The song I’m most excited to hear, though, is one called “Middle Of America” that features one of my favorite band’s, American Aquarium.

RAISED tracklist:

1. “Ad Astra Per Alas Porci” (Jordan Lehning, Pedro Palomino)

2. “Raised” (Hailey Whitters, Nicolle Galyon, Forest Glen Whitehead)

3. “Everything She Ain’t” (Hailey Whitters, Bryan Simpson, Ryan Tyndell)

4. “Big Family” (Hailey Whitters, Cameron Bedell, Nicolle Galyon)

5. “Middle Of America (feat. American Aquarium)” (Hailey Whitters, Bobby Pinson)

6. “Plain Jane” (Hailey Whitters, Hillary Lindsey, Cary Barlowe)

7. “College Town” (Hailey Whitters, Nicolle Galyon, Jimmy Robbins)

8. “Interlude” (Hailey Whitters, Pedro Palomino)

9. “Boys Back Home” (Hailey Whitters, Brandy Clark, Jessie Jo Dillon)

10. “Everybody Oughta” (Matt Roy, Craig Wiseman)

11. “Pretty Boy” (Hailey Whitters, Scooter Carusoe, Tom Douglas)

12. “The Neon” (Hailey Whitters, Rodney Clawson, Lori McKenna)

13. “The Grassman” (Hailey Whitters, Aaron Raitiere)

14. “Our Grass Is Legal” (Hailey Whitters)

15. “Beer Tastes Better” (Hailey Whitters, Lori McKenna)

16. “In A Field Somewhere” (Hailey Whitters, Jeff Hyde, Bryan Simpson)

17. “Ad Astra Per Alas Porci (Reprise)” (Jordan Lehning, Pedro Palomino)

She put a cool new teaser out for the album the other day, too, that was narrated by the only and only Luke Grimes (AKA Kayce Dutton) that’s worth checking out if you haven’t seen it yet:

Comments / 0

Related
K92.3

Hailey Whitters Teases New Music With Help From Yellowstone Star

Hailey Whitters is on quite a run of late. Her 2020 album 'The Dream' was a critical smash. She followed that up in 2021 with 'Living the Dream', an expanded version of her hit album that featured collaborations with the likes of Little Big Town, Jordan Davis, and Trisha Yearwood. She capped off the year with one of her songs being featured on the season 4 premiere of the hit show Yellowstone. So what is next for the Shueyville, Iowa native? We got a tease for the next chapter yesterday.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Earl Sweatshirt Drops New Single ‘Titanic,’ Releases Album Tracklist

Earl Sweatshirt has revealed the tracklist for his upcoming album Sick! along with a new single, “Titanic.” The hard-hitting track was produced by Black Noi$e. The rapper has previously shared two songs off Sick!, out Jan. 14 via Tan Cressida / Warner Records. In November, he released “2010,” his first solo release since 2019, accompanied by an intimate music video directed by Ryosuke Tanzawa. Sweatshirt followed that song with “Tabula Rasa,” featuring rap duo Armand Hammer, in December. “Sick is my humble offering of 10 songs recorded in the wake of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns,” Earl Sweatshirt said in...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
nowdecatur.com

Lady A To Release Album’s Title Track As New Single

Lady A is busting into 2022 with a brand new single, “What A Song Can Do,” the title track from their current eighth studio album. The song is available now and officially heads to Country radio later this month. “What A Song Can Do” is described as a...
MUSIC
wivr1017.com

Walker Hayes Releases ‘Drinking Songs’ From Upcoming Album

Walker Hayes has released more new music from his upcoming album, this time a song called “Drinking Songs.” He co-wrote the song, which finds Walker declaring his love of drinking songs while at the same time proudly six years sober. He said, “‘Drinking Songs’ is one of my...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
96.5 The Rock

Korn Release Melodic New Song ‘Forgotten’ From Their Upcoming Album

Korn just released the new song "Forgotten," the second single from Requiem, the California nu-metal mainstays' 14th studio album to be released on Feb. 4. A melodic tune with fuzzy guitar hooks that's true to the band's expressive aesthetic, "Forgotten" follows Requiem's first single, the equally catchy and heavy "Start the Healing." That song emerged in November when Korn announced the new album.
MUSIC
NME

Father John Misty details fifth album, shares lead single ‘Funny Girl’

After announcing it through a cryptic, spoken-word vinyl last month, Father John Misty has officially lifted the lid on his forthcoming fifth album, ‘Chloë And The Next 20th Century’. He’s also announced details of a special London show at The Barbican in April. The indie-rock stalwart...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Mckenna
Person
Luke Grimes
Person
Brandy Clark
Person
Nicolle Galyon
Person
Jimmy Robbins
Person
Bobby Pinson
Paste Magazine

Destroyer Announce New Album LABYRINTHITIS, Share Lead Single

Today (Jan. 11), Canadian band Destroyer announced their 13th studio album, with lead single “Tintoretto, It’s For You” and its David Galloway-directed video out now. The album, titled LABYRINTHITIS, is due out March 25 via Merge Records and serves as the follow-up to the band’s 2020 release, Have We Met.
ROCK MUSIC
940wfaw.com

Jack White Releases New Song, Video From Upcoming Album

Jack White has shared a new song from his upcoming album called “Love Is Selfish.” The project, called Entering Heaven Alive, is the second of two to be released this year. White also directed the video for "Love Is Selfish," which was released on Friday (January 14th). The...
MUSIC
985theriver.com

The Scorpions’ release title track from upcoming studio album, ‘Rock Believer’

The Scorpions have just released the title track of their forthcoming studio album Rock Believer, which is due out on February 25. The tune, which is available now via digital formats, combines a catchy melody sung by frontman Klaus Meine with soaring rock accompaniment highlighted by harmonized guitar solos. Meine,...
MUSIC
upsetmagazine.com

Drug Church are teasing their upcoming album with new single 'World Impact'

Drug Church are teasing their upcoming album with new single 'World Impact'. It's a cut from the Albany and Los Angeles-based five-piece's - vocalist Patrick Kindlon, guitarists Nick Cogan and Cory Galusha, bassist Pat Wynne, and drummer Chris Villeneuve - fourth full-length 'Hygiene', set for release on 11th March via Pure Noise Records.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Lead Single
epicstream.com

Girls' Generation Taeyeon Releases Digital Single Ahead Of Upcoming New Album

Taeyeon just revealed her new digital pre-release single "Can't Control Myself." Girls’ Generation’s leader and main vocalist Taeyeon has just released her new digital pre-release single “Can’t Control Myself” on January 17. Through the recent track, Taeyeon continuously proves herself as a trustworthy vocalist capable of letting listeners experience a wide range of emotions.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Thomas Rhett Reveals Details of Upcoming Sixth Album ‘Where We Started,’ Featuring Katy Perry

Thomas Rhett has unveiled details of his sixth album Where We Started (The Valory Music Co.), out April 1, and released new singles “Angels” and “Church Boots.”. Inspired by his return to the road after time off tour during the pandemic, Where We Started features a number of guest spots including Katy Perry on the title track, along with collaborations with Riley Green, Ashley Gorley, Josh Thompson, Tyler Hubbard, Russell Dickerson, and more.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Music
2dopeboyz.com

EarthGang Release “All Eyes On Me” Single Ahead of ‘Ghetto Gods’ Album

The Ghetto Gods are approaching. Nearly three years after dropping their Mirrorland debut, EarthGang are finally ready to release a follow-up album later this month with Ghetto Gods dropping January 28th. After ending the year on a somber note with “American Horror Story,” the Atlanta duo are keeping things moving...
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Justin Moore Announces The ‘Country On It’ Tour Featuring Granger Smith, Heath Sanders And More

Put a little country on it. That’s what Justin Moore’s going to be doing with his latest tour. Today, Justin announced his 2022 Country On It tour, featuring Granger Smith (and Earl Dibbles Jr., of course), as well as Heath Sanders, Scott Stevens, the Reeves Brothers, Lucas Hoge and Sean Stemaly, who will all be appearing on select stops. The tour is named after a song from his upcoming album called “Country On It,” which Justin said during a recent podcast is […] The post Justin Moore Announces The ‘Country On It’ Tour Featuring Granger Smith, Heath Sanders And More first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

91K+
Followers
7K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy