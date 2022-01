The stock price of OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE: ONE) fell by over 14% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE: ONE) fell by over 14% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to OneSmart International Education Group Limited announcing that it will change the ratio of its American depositary shares (ADSs) representing its Class A ordinary shares from one (1) ADS representing forty (40) Class A ordinary share to one (1) ADS representing one thousand (1,000) Class A ordinary shares.

