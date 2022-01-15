ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

(Opinion) Other Voices: Honor Martin Luther King Jr. with service

By South Platte Sentinel
The Tribune
 3 days ago

This coming Monday, the country will pay tribute to the life and achievements of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a vital figure of the modern era and pivotal figure in the Civil Rights Movement whose legacy continues to shape our social structures today. After a long struggle, legislation was...

www.greeleytribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King Jr
Person
Martin Luther King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dr King#Local Food#The Civil Rights Movement#Americans
Deadline

MLK Day: Macro’s Charles D. King On The Life & Legacy Of Dr. King In America 2022

Editors note: On the commemoration of what would have been Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s 93rd birthday, multi-platform company Macro founder Charles D. King today takes a big picture look at an American icon and his influence in a guest column for Deadline. *** The significance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday in 2022 embodies a day of remembrance for one of our country’s and our world’s greatest leaders. Cut down by an assassin’s bullets in 1968 at the age of just 39, he was a man who sacrificed his life and his family for all of us for the work that he...
SOCIETY
Vibe

Coretta Scott King’s Daughter Says Her Mother Should Be Honored On Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The daughter of iconic civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has called for her late mother, Coretta Scott King, to be honored alongside her father during the national holiday celebrating his life and legacy. Dr. Bernice King took to social media on Monday (Jan. 17) with a post requesting that the public also pay tribute to Coretta Scott King’s contributions to the civil rights movement, as the late author and activist worked just as tirelessly as her husband to improve the circumstances for Black people in this country. “As you honor my father today, please remember and honor my...
POLITICS
CBS Chicago

St. Sabina Church Honors Memory Of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

CHICAGO (CBS) — Monday is the national Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, and Saturday would have been his 93rd birthday. Sunday morning St. Sabina Church in Auburn Gresham paid tribute to Dr. King at a special service. St. Sabina’s annual celebration was full of music, prayer and calls for peace. The church’s pastor, Father Michael Pfleger, told the crowd love is still the most powerful weapon. There were moments of both joy and solemn reflection at the service. This year’s guest speaker was Dr. Marc Lamont Hill of Temple University, a social justice activist, organizer and author with high praise for Dr. King. There was also a call to action at the service. Pfleger and others urged congregants to contact elected officials all the way up to the White House to protect voting rights and pass federal gun laws.
CHICAGO, IL
TheAtlantaVoice

On MLK Day, King III implores Senate to act on voting rights

A day before the U.S. Senate was expected to take up significant legislation on voting rights that is looking likely to fail, Martin Luther King, Jr.’s eldest son condemned federal lawmakers over their inaction. Speaking in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Martin Luther King III said though he was marking the federal holiday named for his […] The post On MLK Day, King III implores Senate to act on voting rights appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Minnesota Reformer

Reclaiming MLK Day | Opinion

In April of 1967, at the Riverside Church in New York City, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr spoke in profound grief about the way his position on the Vietnam War was interrogated even by some of his closest supporters. “I have called for radical departures from the destruction of Vietnam, many persons have […] The post Reclaiming MLK Day | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
POLITICS
The Baltimore Sun

MLK and the civil rights heroes among us | COMMENTARY

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was not a frequent visitor to Baltimore during his 39 years of life but his impact remains strongly felt in a city still struggling with racial inequality. When the famed civil rights leader was assassinated in 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee, this newspaper recalled at least three “official” visits by Dr. King to Maryland’s largest city, the last an appearance in ...
BALTIMORE, MD
ETOnline.com

Bernice King Reflects on the Legacy of Her Father Martin Luther King Jr. (Exclusive)

Rev. Bernice King is looking back on her father's great legacy. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with the youngest child of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to reflect on her father’s life, her work with The King Center for Nonviolent Social Change and next year marking the 60th anniversary of her father's "I Have a Dream" speech.
SOCIETY
CBS Minnesota

‘He’d Be Saying Voting Rights For Everybody’: Some Use MLK Day To Continue Fight For Justice

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On the day Americans honor civil rights legend Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., some hope to celebrate his legacy by standing up and speaking out against injustice. Hamline University criminal justice professor Jason Sole is working on this holiday. He honors King by having a day on, not a day off. “You still got to do his work. He would be proud if you did something in his spirit rather than just idolize him as an icon or a legend,” Sole said. Sole says King fought for justice with his last breath, and he believes we should honor him...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sacramento

MLK Jr. Celebration Unites People, Tackles Racial Injustices

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – People are spending the holiday weekend reflecting on the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. More than 30 area churches held a celebration for the civil rights activist’s life while looking at how people can come together at a time when the pandemic has physically separated people. The event featured music, poem recitals and speakers. “I’m four generations removed from slavery,” said Pastor Samuel Gordon of Capital Christian Center. “My father, as a boy, picked cotton.” The pastor has been chairman of the MLK, Jr. Life Celebration for over 27 years. His passion for keeping Dr. King’s dream...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Denver

Annual Martin Luther King Jr. ‘Marade’ Held In Denver

DENVER (CBS4)– The 37th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Marade kicked off Monday morning in Denver with speeches by activists and advocates at the “I have a Dream” Monument in City Park. (credit: CBS) This year’s theme is “The Security of Justice.” Gov. Jared Polis was one of the featured speakers. “The shared vision that we have, the vision of kings vision for everyone, one of inclusion, one of equality where everyone can succeed no matter who they are, where they came from, what they look like,” said Polis. Gov. Jared Polis (credit: CBS) The community took the opportunity to be thankful together, in person to help commemorate Dr. King and his message. “Get your children to understand how important today is. That today is not just marked for a man that wanted to get equal rights for people that don’t matter. I’m here for my daughter, my sons, for everyone in my family because I’m walking to make sure that legacy continues,” said one speaker. Thousands marched along East Colfax to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King Jr. on his birthday. The Marade has been happening in Denver for the past 37 years. (credit: CBS) LINK: Aurora MLK Commemoration Events
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy