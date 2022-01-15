20 Foot Winds Force Wildfire 'Red Flag' Warning for the San Angelo Area Saturday

SAN ANGELO – The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued both a Wind Advisory and a Red Flag Warning for the San Angelo area Saturday using a new term: 20 foot winds.

20ft Winds is defined as sustained winds averaged over a 10 minute period and measured 20 feet above the average height of nearby vegetation.

This is the standard reported by the Remote Automated Weather Stations(RAWS) owned by land management agencies and used in the National Fire Danger Rating System (NFDRS) according to the NWS.

Very strong north to northwest winds behind a strong cold front will continue across the region Saturday. Sustained winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected.

The strong winds combined with low relative humidity and very dry fuels will allow any wildfire that develops to quickly grow out of control.

Gusty winds this strong will make driving across the area difficult and hazardous especially for high profile vehicles and motorcycles. Unsecured items will be blown around and tree limbs could be blown down.

A burn ban is in effect in Tom Green County and most counties Concho Valley and Big Country.

Both the Wind Advisory and the Red Flag Warning remain in effect through 6 p.m. Saturday.

This is a serious weather situation.