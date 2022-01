MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is seeing record numbers of COVID-19 cases and Twin Cities public schools are divided over distance learning. Minneapolis moved classes online Friday for the next two weeks, but students in St. Paul are still headed into the classroom. Minneapolis Public Schools cited staffing shortages. During the two-week move online, they will keep buildings open, buses running and provide meals for those who need a place to learn. “It’s come down to the point we cannot adequately operationalize on behalf of our students,” Superintendent Ed Graff said. Karin Imdieke’s daughter, Kaia, is in the 4th grade in MPS. She hopes distance learning...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO