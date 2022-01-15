Calen Gipson has 'great in school visit' with Josh Heupel, Brian Jean-Mary

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary visited Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee Friday.

2022 long snapper Calen Gipson detailed Heupel and Jean-Mary visiting Riverdale.

“Had a great in school visit with Josh Heupel and Brian Jean-Mary today,” Gipson said on Twitter. “Thanks for taking time out of y’all’s day to come talk to me!”

National signing day for the 2022 class will take place Feb. 2.

The Vols signed 20 players during the early signing period in December.

