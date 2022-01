Long-term U.S. government bonds are completely mispriced vs. rising inflation today. I have been growing increasingly bearish and pessimistic about the outlook for U.S. interest rates and the bond market generally since the middle of 2020. The extend and pretend exercise of low interest rates and record rates of money printing can only continue so long, before something breaks. The Federal Reserve’s balance sheet is approaching $9 trillion in bonds, a source of direct interference in our free-market capitalistic system, outrunning any previous central bank shenanigan in human history. Now with inflation beginning to skyrocket as CPI YoY passed +7% in December, either interest rates will rise markedly in 2022 to rebalance the economy, or we risk even higher moves into the annualized 10% or greater CPI range by the end of the year (only rivaled by Civil War inflation), with a massive destructive interest rate spike into the stratosphere soon thereafter.

