The UFC’s heavyweight titles will be unified in the main event of UFC 270 this weekend, as Francis Ngannou defends against interim champion and former teammate Ciryl Gane.Ngannou (16-3) is 11-2 in the UFC, with 10 of his wins in the promotion coming via knockout/TKO and the other by way of submission. Most of the French Cameroonian’s KOs come very early, and in his last bout he knocked out Stipe Miocic in the second round to take the American’s heavyweight title.That was in March, with Ngannou avenging a decision defeat by Miocic in the process, while Gane (10-0) fought...

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO