Chilly Saturday with flurries flying, temps in the 20s across Chicagoland

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A chilly start kicks off Saturday morning with...

Winter is more than half over but now what?

Chicago - I don't believe in "jinxes" but I still get a bit nervous when I start to hear people say things like "this winter isn't so bad". We have passed the half-way point of winter! Last Friday, January 14th, was the 45th day of winter. We now have 43 days left to the season (including today). So far, so good unless you like your winters colder with a ton of snow. The Accumulated Winter Season Severity Index or winter "misery index" has us in the "mild" category at this point. That is the least severe category possible. We are on the cusp of the "moderate" category. The categories continue to get worse from there including "average", "severe" and finally "extreme". The index is based on "the intensity and persistence of cold weather, the amount of snow, and the amount and persistence of snow on the ground". December saw just 1.9" of snow compared to an average of 7.6" for the month. Just 4 of 31 days in December were below average. The month ended up a whopping 7.6° above average. January has been a bit more harsh but nothing extreme. 8 of the first 16 days of the month have seen at least a trace of snow but when it is all added up, we come in a bit below average. 4.7" of snow has fallen this month which is just .6" below average to date. 11 of the first 16 days have featured below average temperatures with the month now running nearly 4° below average.
You've heard about lake-effect snow but what about industrial-effect snow?

Chicago - If you live in McHenry County and saw a few flurries on Monday, chances are it was industrial-effect snow that drifted south out of Madison, Wisconsin. My colleague Mike Caplan and I noticed what was at first glance, a strange plume of snow that emanated from just northeast of Wisconsin's capital and extended all the way across the Illinois border. There weren't any typical meteorological culprits for it such as a front, storm system or even some weak upper-level energy passing overhead.
January Wolf Moon to light up sky Monday night

The Wolf Moon, the full moon in January, is set to appear Monday night at 6:48 p.m. ET, according to NASA. Time and Date reported Friday that moonrise in New York City is at 4:31 p.m. EST. For west-central Africa and central European time zones and eastward across the Africa,...
