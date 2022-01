The 49ers' run game is one of the main reasons Kyle Shanahan's team was able to go NFL disappointment at 3-5 to one of the last eight teams standing. Rookie running back Elijah Mitchell had a historic season for the 49ers, but do-it-all offensive weapon Deebo Samuel also has been a critical factor in the running game. The 49ers are 7-0 this season when Samuel carries the ball at least five times, and the wide receiver is averaging a touchdown about once every 7.5 carries.

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO