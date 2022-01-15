Travis' Turn: A sugary bridge too far

There used to be a joke about descriptions of wine. At a dinner party someone would trot out: “I’ve brought an inferior little wine, but I think you’ll admire its pretension,” a phrase that must have been coined by some English satirist like Kingsley Amis. Laughs all around. But now things might have really gone too far. Rather than trying simply to rate the quality of a wine (“an excellent Burgundy”) or advise customers about the price/value ratio (“expensive at $25 a bottle, but well worth it”), the critics are attempting to out-do each other with a search for flavor referents. I’ve seen “citrus,” “eucalyptus,” and “flinty” for whites and “chocolate” and “blackberry” for reds, but at least these are aromas and tastes the ordinary person can conjure up in his or her mind.

DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO