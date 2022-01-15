5 dangerous signs you have diabetes-related eye disease

Credit: CC0 Public Domain.

Diabetic retinopathy is a diabetes complication that affects the eyes.

It’s caused by damage to the blood vessels of the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye (retina).

At first, diabetic retinopathy might cause no symptoms or only mild vision problems. But it can lead to blindness.

The condition can develop in anyone who has type 1 or type 2 diabetes.

The longer you have diabetes and the less controlled your blood sugar is, the more likely you are to develop this eye complication.

Diabetic retinopathy is very common with diabetes.

You need to know these 5 dangerous signs in your eyes that may indicate diabetic retinopathy. Especially if you have high blood sugar chances of diabetic eye disease are very high.

