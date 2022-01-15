ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 dangerous signs you have diabetes-related eye disease

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
 3 days ago
Credit: CC0 Public Domain.

Diabetic retinopathy is a diabetes complication that affects the eyes.

It’s caused by damage to the blood vessels of the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye (retina).

At first, diabetic retinopathy might cause no symptoms or only mild vision problems. But it can lead to blindness.

The condition can develop in anyone who has type 1 or type 2 diabetes.

The longer you have diabetes and the less controlled your blood sugar is, the more likely you are to develop this eye complication.

Diabetic retinopathy is very common with diabetes.

You need to know these 5 dangerous signs in your eyes that may indicate diabetic retinopathy. Especially if you have high blood sugar chances of diabetic eye disease are very high.

This video presents 5 dangerous signs of diabetic eye problems.

This is not professional advice, please seek out a professional if you need help.

This video is created for educational purposes and awareness around different topics. Video may or may not be able to go fully in-depth in such a limited time.

If you care about diabetes, please read studies about metformin that may reverse liver inflammation, and vegetables that could protect against kidney damage in diabetes.

Source: SugarMD (Shared via CC-BY)

Knowridge Science Report

This eye problem may signal higher risk of stroke, dementia and early death

In a study from Mayo Clinic, researchers found pictures of the retina may someday provide early warning signs that a person is at an increased risk of stroke and dementia. Studies have shown that people with severe retinopathy, damage to the light-sensing tissue at the back of the eye, are more likely to have a diseased-looking brain on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

Eat these foods to control your blood pressure naturally

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is the most common preventable risk factor for heart disease. Medications are commonly used to reduce blood pressure levels. However, lifestyle changes, including changes in diets, can help you lower blood pressure levels to healthy ranges and reduce your risk of heart disease. Following a...
FITNESS
#Eye Disease#Diabetes Care#Blindness#Type 2 Diabetes
CBS 42

Study finds potential trigger for Alzheimer’s disease

Finding the cause of Alzheimer’s disease may eventually lead to a cure for the world’s most common form of dementia. A new study may have discovered that critical trigger, finding a link between genetic mutations in Alzheimer’s patients and the way a person’s cells produce energy.
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

5 signs you have ADHD, not laziness

Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (or ADHD, for short) is a condition that affects your focus. It can make focusing on everyday tasks and routines challenging. A person with ADHD has differences in brain development and brain activity that affect attention, the ability to sit still, and self-control. ADHD can affect a...
MENTAL HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Do You Know if You Have a Leaky Gut? Here Are the Top 4 Signs

Having a leaky gut does not sound nice, but you can get it under control. A leaky gut is a condition where the junctions in your small intestine get damaged and start loosen, which leads to toxins, only partially digested foods, and bacteria getting into your bloodstream. It’s very important...
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

9 warning signs you may have severe depression

Everyone feels sad or low sometimes, but these feelings usually pass with a little time. Depression (also called a major depressive disorder or clinical depression) is different. It can cause severe symptoms that affect how you feel, think, and handle daily activities, such as sleeping, eating, or working. It is...
MENTAL HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This is the best fruit for people with diabetes

Eggplants, also known as aubergines, belong to the nightshade family of plants and are used in many different dishes around the world. Although often considered a vegetable, they’re technically a fruit, as they grow from a flowering plant and contain seeds. Eggplant is a high-fiber, low-calorie food that is...
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

9 signs you have unhealed trauma

Trauma is often the result of an overwhelming amount of stress from a situation that exceeds one’s ability to cope, such as the death of a loved one, the end of a meaningful relationship, or the rejection of a loved one. Do you pretend that everything is good when...
MENTAL HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

