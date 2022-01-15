Eduardo Paes reserves 1% of Bitcoin for the city

Another major metropolis is jumping headfirst into the world of crypto by investing in the digital space and proposing discounts for citizens paying taxes in Bitcoin (BTC). Rio de Janeiro, the South American city of almost 7 million people, now plans to invest 1% of its treasury funds into crypto.
The City of Rio de Janeiro has announced that 1% of treasury reserves will be allocated to Bitcoin. In a watershed moment for Bitcoin, the Brazilian city is following Miami's footsteps. Mayor Eduardo Paes revealed that Crypto Rio would be launched soon, alongwith option to pay taxes in Bitcoin. Another...
Rio de Janeiro is about to become a crypto hub and the first Brazilian city to buy Bitcoin as a store of value, according to its mayor Eduardo Paes, who made the announcement at the Rio Innovation Week, O Globo reported. Paes participated on the first day of the largest...
Brazil’s former capital city, Rio de Janeiro, might start holding crypto in its treasury, its Mayor has revealed. According to the newspaper O Globo, Mayor Eduardo Paes made the announcement during an event also attended by another pro-crypto mayor, Miami’s Francis Suarez. The duo were speaking about the challenges involved in transforming metropolises into technological hubs.
Eric Adams does not see bitcoin’s price decline as a problem. On the contrary, he believes this is a good buying moment. Eric Adams – the newly-elected mayor of New York City and apparently a bitcoin bull – displayed his support for the primary cryptocurrency once again. He opined that the recent price drop could provide certain opportunities for investors and reaffirmed a previous stance indicating that he will get his first three paychecks in BTC.
Significant amounts of criticisms continue to pour in, barely six weeks after El Salvador President, Nayib Bukele, announced plans by the government to construct a full-fledged Bitcoin city powered by geothermal energy. The latest is a tweet by renowned US Economics professor, Steve Hanke, who yesterday, took to Twitter to radically disparage Bukele’s ‘bitcoin city’ idea stating that the geothermal energy project is tied to an ‘inactive volcano’ off the coasts of Conchagua in the Southeastern region of El Salvador.
Some Americans have had a nice start to 2022 by receiving a $1,400 check of stimulus payment, but there are strict criteria that must be met to receive it. We cover all that people need to know in this article. Parents of newborns, foster children, or adopted children will receive...
Puerto Rico’s nearly five-year bankruptcy battle is ending after a federal judge on Tuesday signed a plan that slashes the U.S. territory’s public debt load as part of a restructuring and allows the government to start repaying creditors.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City leaders are bracing for an avalanche of evictions after the state’s moratorium expired over the weekend.
Outside Kings County Civil Court in Brooklyn, housing advocates handed out pamphlets informing tenants of their options.
There are currently around 200,000 pending cases in the city, and there’s fear that number could rise.
“If you haven’t received a certified letter from housing court or from the marshals, you’re not evicted. You are allowed to stay in your home. You should not leave,” said Nicholas Vargas, with Brooklyn Eviction Defense.
“At the end of the day, we look at economic numbers here. Most people have returned back to work. Job openings are there,” said Vito Signorile, with the Rent Stabilization Association.
Legal experts say as long as tenants are eligible and have applied for the emergency rental assistance program, they can’t be evicted.
At the end of 2020, my husband and I made a big life decision: We were going to move from Florida to Colorado as soon as we could. Like many others who had an existential crisis (such as changing careers) during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, living during these unprecedented times helped us evaluate what we valued in our lives and how we wanted to move forward.
Airlines across the world, including the long-haul carrier Emirates, rushed Wednesday to cancel or change flights heading into the U.S. over an ongoing dispute about the rollout of 5G mobile phone technology near American airports.
Earlier this month, Citigroup announced it would end its consumer banking operation in Mexico, splitting with the National Bank of Mexico, commonly known as Banamex, and as Citibanamex since Citigroup’s 2001 purchase. As both parties eye potential buyers, the fate of the bank’s prestigious collection of Mexican art has become a matter of national importance.
Over the past few decades, Citibanamex, acting through its cultural foundation, has amassed some 2,000 artworks, spanning from the 18th century to today, and including oil paintings, watercolors, and works on paper. With a strong inclination toward Mexican artists and national themes, it is among the most...
Bloomberg Philanthropies is supporting the innovative solutions of 15 cities to try to get others to use them as blueprints to battle the world’s urban problems.The winners of this year's Global Mayors Challenge, announced Tuesday, span 13 nations and will make their solutions available to cities worldwide to replicate. They will each receive $1 million and technical support from the philanthropic organization of former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg to help develop and expand their programs. They range from using technology to support tree maintenance in Sierra Leone to creating new farm models in the Philippines and addressing the...
The Australian Football League and Crypto.com come together under a five-year partnership. Cryro.com will not only be the first major crypto sports sponsorship in Australia but also the first for women’s sports. Co-Founder and CEO Kris Marszalek sees this as ano opportunity to expand itself in a market wnhich...
The energy crisis in Europe and the shortages in China have increased the demand for American shipment of liquefied natural gas leading the country to become the top exporter of LNG surpassing Qatar and Australia. For the first time, the US exports of LNG surpassed 7 million tonnes in December.
Lukka is a Crypto-asset software company. Lukka provides clarity and insights into financial data for many firms. They also simplify the most complex data challenges to support and accelerate innovation along with offering blockchain and tokenized asset data. The other products are tax solutions and evaluating data. This New your-based company was incorporated in 2014. Top clients are State Street, Polychain, and eToro.
Comments / 0