SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Having trouble finding a Covid-19 test? Well, the Biden Administration has officially made that easier by unveiling the website you can now use to order free at-home Covid-19 tests. Californians are rushing to get theirs but can the US Postal Service keep up with demand? The holiday season might be over but USPS will likely be busier than ever, tasked with delivering tests to everyone who wants one. But how long will it take? The USPS website is live with at-home Covid-19 tests at your fingertips. “All it required was my name and mailing address and an email,” said Scott...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO