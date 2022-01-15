Disney and others are also keen on going Metaverse

The year 2022 could be when the global media industry finally starts taking Africa seriously.
A string of recent deals among African film and TV producers and global studios and streamers marks a sharp change from the decades in which African talent and the African market were neglected, ignored or dismissed.
“I’ve been in this industry for 20 years, and it’s only now that we’re seeing this real explosion, a real tipping point, for African content,” says Nigerian TV pioneer Mo Abudu. “The reality of the marketplace has changed.”
Abudu’s company, EbonyLife Media, has been a prime beneficiary of that change. In 2020,...
Comments / 0