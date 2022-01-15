Disney and others are also keen on going Metaverse

Character dining is one of the most fun ways to dine in Disney World. Eating alongside your favorite characters? The best!. Although character dining looks a bit different right now, it can still be fun to catch some characters while eating delicious food. Chef Mickey’s is a major dining staple in Disney World as one of the most popular character dining destinations. Still, there are other character dining locations that tend to be forgotten or overlooked — like Garden Grill in EPCOT. So if you find yourself unable to get a Chef Mickey’s reservation or wanting to try something new…Garden Grill is worth a try!

RESTAURANTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO