Disney and others are also keen on going Metaverse

Cover picture for the articleA patent for a “virtual-world simulator “ in a real-world venue has been recently approved....

The Hollywood Reporter

Why the Streamers Are (Finally) Investing in Africa

The year 2022 could be when the global media industry finally starts taking Africa seriously. A string of recent deals among African film and TV producers and global studios and streamers marks a sharp change from the decades in which African talent and the African market were neglected, ignored or dismissed. “I’ve been in this industry for 20 years, and it’s only now that we’re seeing this real explosion, a real tipping point, for African content,” says Nigerian TV pioneer Mo Abudu. “The reality of the marketplace has changed.” Abudu’s company, EbonyLife Media, has been a prime beneficiary of that change. In 2020,...
CBS News

South Africa is over Omicron, and their good news may be a harbinger of hope for the U.S.

Johannesburg — Only eight weeks after the world first heard about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, when researchers in South Africa who discovered the strain notified global authorities, that country's wave of infections has fallen as sharply as it climbed. Not only that, but South Africa has weathered its fourth wave of COVID-19 with very little interruption to people's lives.
Footwear News

Thom Browne CEO Rodrigo Bazan Talks Store Expansion, Growth in China

Thom Browne CEO Rodrigo Bazan joined Alibaba Group director of strategic partnerships Christina Fontana in an interesting discussion about the Chinese market at the NRF Retail’s Big Show in New York City on Sunday. Bazan, who has led the global expansion of the New York-based fashion brand, its direct-to-consumer footprint, philanthropic endeavors, and commercial collaborations since he took the helm of the company in 2016, spoke a lot about Thom Browne’s retail growth over the last few years. Bazan noted that the company had a total of 80 stores worldwide at of the end of 2021, in cities like Beijing, Shanghai, Hong...
industryglobalnews24.com

Brazil’s Largest Crypto Exchange Enters Europe

2TM’s parent company is Mercado Bitcoin and it is known to be Brazil’s largest crypto exchange by its market value. 2TM has decided and agreed to expand its global footprint by strategically acquiring a controlling stake in CriptoLoja, Portugal's first regulated crypto exchange. Whe....
Design Taxi

Disney Patents Bringing Magical Metaverse Experiences Into Parks

In November, there were rumors that the “Happiest Place on Earth” could expand to the metaverse. Now, more evidence has come out supporting the theory, as fans of Disney Parks could soon experience attractions together augmented reality (AR), without the need for headsets. As per records. at the...
martechseries.com

WaxDynasty.com Examines the Possibility of a Disney Metaverse in the Future

WaxDynasty.com, a new website that is focused on news regarding the Worldwide Asset eXchange (WAX) coin and other metaverse coins and crypto, has discussed the possibility of a Disney Metaverse in a new blog post. Disney had indicated that they have no plans of launching a virtual world equivalent of the Disney Theme Parks but a recently unearthed patent that has been approved by the US Patent and Trademark Office and gives Walt Disney Company the right to use a virtual world simulator hints on the possibility of a Disney Metaverse in the future. The article can be accessed at https://waxdynasty.com/disney-moves-toward-the-metaverse-with-approved-us-patent-to-create-a-virtual-world-simulator/.
CoinTelegraph

Going meta: Disney, Second Life and K-pop

Following the announcement that Facebook’s parent company would be rebranding in a shift towards the Metaverse, many projects have started similar initiatives entering the virtual space, from buying property to testing the limits of what this universe has to offer. Visit Disneyland… in the Metaverse?. The entertainment company...
wiltonbulletin.com

New Metaverse Tech Patented by Disney Sounds a Little Dystopian

Will the metaverse be as big a deal as many technology companies hope it will? Some organizations are readying their own innovations to best take advantage of this digital space, including Disney. The company recently filed a patent on a new approach to reaching customers in their theme parks. And the more you read about it, the more readers with a penchant for dystopian fiction might feel a sense of déjà vu.
disneyfoodblog.com

If You Like Chef Mickey’s, You Might Also Like Garden Grill in Disney World

Character dining is one of the most fun ways to dine in Disney World. Eating alongside your favorite characters? The best!. Although character dining looks a bit different right now, it can still be fun to catch some characters while eating delicious food. Chef Mickey’s is a major dining staple in Disney World as one of the most popular character dining destinations. Still, there are other character dining locations that tend to be forgotten or overlooked — like Garden Grill in EPCOT. So if you find yourself unable to get a Chef Mickey’s reservation or wanting to try something new…Garden Grill is worth a try!
industryglobalnews24.com

Shortages of Pool Supplies in Australia

The surge in the number of Omicron infections has led to a further shortage of pool supplies. As the virus spreads, people opt for safer means of entertainment preferably within their homes and the summers in Australia mean that everyone wants to be in the water. Industry sources have revealed...
Cartoon Brew

Bob Chapek: The Key To Disney’s Metaverse Push Is ‘The Database’

Last June, Disney’s departing executive chairman Bob Iger reportedly issued a warning to the company’s management. “In a world and business that is awash with data, it is tempting to use data to answer all of our questions, including creative questions,” he said. “I urge all of you not to do that.”
industryglobalnews24.com

Singapore Sports Community Looking Forward to the Beijing Winter Olympics

The Representatives of the Singapore Sports Community expect the Winter Olympics in Beijing this year to be a great success despite the diplomatic boycott of the event from several countries including the US, the UK, Australia, and Canada. On Saturday, the Singaporean representatives expressed their best wishes to the Chinese...
industryglobalnews24.com

Crypto.com Expands Fund Size

Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency exchange app based in Singapore. Founded in 2016 in Hong Kong. This app has more than 150 cryptocurrencies and more than 10 million customers worldwide. In about 90 countries with many cryptocurrency products. Crypto.com is a one-stop for cryptocurrency users, as they have listed almost all...
industryglobalnews24.com

Exotech Raises 335 million Dollars in Series-D Round

French company Exotech specializes in order preparation using its collaborative mobile robots. The tech company has successfully raised 335 million dollars in Series D round funding. This has taken the company’s valuation to 2 billion dollars and has made it the fourth unicorn of France in less than three weeks.
KTLA

Beijing Olympics, closed to general public amid pandemic, allowing tickets to ‘selected’ spectators only

Only “selected” spectators will be permitted at next month’s Beijing Olympics because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said Monday. Beijing had already announced that no fans from outside the country would be permitted at the events, and had not offered tickets to the general public. Monday’s announcement posted on the organizing committee’s website confirmed expectations […]
industryglobalnews24.com

Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Ministry Proposes the Restart of the Test & Go Scheme

The tourism officials in Thailand are urging the government to reopen its registrations for the Test & Go scheme for quarantine free travel. The Thai Public Health Ministry and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports are planning to submit a proposal to the country’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration for resuming the registration for the scheme by February.
Variety

Korea Box Office: ‘Spider-Man’ Holds Off ‘Special Delivery’

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” remained on top of the South Korean box office for the fifth consecutive weekend. New releases of local titles failed to make a breakthrough. “Spider-Man,” which finished 2021 as the top film of the year, continued its dominant run with$1.48 million over the latest weekend, according to data from Kobis, the tracking service operated by the Korean Film Council (Kofic). That gave it a 25% market share and expanded its cumulative total since Dec. 15, 2021 to $58.2 million. Korean crime-action film “Special Delivery” came in second with a $1.33 million weekend and $1.88 million over its five...
