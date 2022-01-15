ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IMPACT Hard To Kill Main Event Was Set Well Before Mickie James' WWE Royal Rumble Announcement

By Sean Ross Sapp
 3 days ago

Mickie James and Deonna Purrazzo are making a lot of history this weekend, between Mickie being announced as a Royal Rumble entrant while Knockout's Champion, and Purrazzo competing for the ROH Title, which she is expected to win. However, they made history in main eventing the Hard to...

