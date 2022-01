The time has come for the current BMW X5 to get a facelift and this is an important moment for the entire BMW organization, not just this model. That’s because the X5 has become instrumental in the success of the brand overall. It’s one of the best-selling products made by the Bavarian company and it is one of the most profitable. Therefore, in the typical German fashion of doing things, we, most likely, won’t see drastic changes being applied to it, at least in terms of design.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO