India Open 2022: Aakarshi Kashyap bows out after losing in semi-final against Ongbamrungphan

albuquerqueexpress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Indian shuttler Aakarshi Kashyap bowed out from the ongoing India Open 2022, which is part of the BWF World Tour tournament series, at...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

