Alex Lifeson’s Envy of None Album Will Include Neil Peart Tribute

By Jen Austin
 5 days ago
Alex Lifeson will close out his upcoming Envy of None album with a "highly emotive" song honoring his former Rush bandmate, Neil Peart. "Western Sunset" is the final track on Envy of None, due out April 8 via Kscope. Lifeson said the song will not only pay tribute to his friend...

Sammy Hagar’s Rarest Songs: Playlist

Sammy Hagar has released some very famous songs but also several that even his most hardcore fans might not know about. The video playlist embedded below starts with a quick overview of Hagar's 13 rarest B-sides, bonus tracks and soundtrack contributions, followed by YouTube videos for each song. In a...
MUSIC
radiokmzn.com

RUSH'S ALEX LIFESON SHARES FIRST SINGLE WITH NEW BAND ENVY OF NONE

Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson has shared the first single from his new band Envy Of None, titled “Liar.”. “Liar” is the lead single from Envy of None’s upcoming self-titled debut album, which drops on April 8. The band also features singer Maiah Wynne, bassist Andy Curran and producer/engineer Alfio Annibalini.
MUSIC
40 Years Ago: A Rejected Babys Song Becomes Journey’s Signature Ballad

When Jonathan Cain first presented "Open Arms" to the Babys, it was not received with, well, open arms. So he shelved it for another time. "My understanding is that he had most of it sketched," former Journey frontman Steve Perry later told Jeb Wright. The two had been discussing song ideas one day at Perry's house, not long after Cain left the Babys for Journey.
MUSIC
Keith Richards, Paul McCartney, Joni Mitchell Items for Auction

Keith Richards, Paul McCartney and Joni Mitchell were announced as contributors to this year’s MusiCares charity auction, which takes place on Jan. 30. Rolling Stones guitarist Richards has signed a guitar with an eco-friendly NFT in the form of a video confirming his signature is genuine. Beatles icon McCartney has offered a signed bass, while Mitchell – who will be honored as MusiCares Person of the Year 2022 – will present the artist’s proof print of her oil painting of Jimi Hendrix.
MUSIC
iheart.com

Remembering Neil Peart, Gone On This Day In 2020

Hard to believe it's been two years since we lost "The Professor," Neil Peart. The legendary drummer lost his battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, on January 7, 2020, in Santa Monica, California. The first time I ever saw RUSH was back in 1981, on their Moving Pictures Tour when I was a sophomore in high school. The last time I saw RUSH was May 18, 2015, at American Airlines Center, on their 40th Anniversary R40 Tour. N Tour. As we remember the band's legendary drummer, I thought it would be a good time to relive that Spring night in Dallas. RUSH blazed their way through a 27-song set, beginning with their most current material, performed in front of a fully decked-out stage. They then proceeded to travel back in time, deconstructing the stage as they went, and by the third hour, they were on a barren stage playing their oldest (and in my opinion greatest) material. See highlights from what is now Neil Peart's final Dallas concert ever.
SANTA MONICA, CA
ghostcultmag.com

Neil Peart of Rush Died Two Years Ago Today

Today is the two year anniversary of Rush icon Neil Peart. As part of our remembrance we are sharing this memorial piece written by our own writing icon, Mathew Davies, who sadly passed away last year. RIP Neil.
CELEBRITIES
