Derrick Henry suffered a foot injury back in October that required surgery. He has not played another down since, but the Tennessee Titans activated him to return from injured reserve (IR) before their Week 18 game. Even though he did not play in the season finale, the expectation has always been that he will suit up for his triumphant return in the playoffs. After a first-round bye, the Titans will host the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend. Will Henry play, or will complications with his injury keep him sidelined?

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO