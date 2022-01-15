ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Habitat for Humanity gets $2M grant for home repair needs

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Habitat for Humanity of Michigan has received a $2 million federal grant to address home repair needs of 160 low-income families.

The funding is from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Healthy Homes Production Grant Program, Habitat for Humanity of Michigan said.

The grant increases the nonprofit’s current repair program by 50% and allows for training and resources to build capacity for Habitat for Humanity affiliates and minority- and women-owned businesses. It also will promote expanded healthy homes intervention in Michigan.

“We all gain when people live in homes that are healthy and don’t make them sick with illnesses such as asthma from mold and lead-based paint illnesses,” said Sandy Pearson, president and chief executive of Habitat for Humanity of Michigan.

The grant is part of more than $104 million awarded from HUD to 60 nonprofit organizations, and state and local government agencies in 29 states to protect children and families from home health hazards.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Tennessee has $1M available for volunteer fire departments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has $1 million available for firefighting equipment for the state’s more than 500 volunteer fire departments. The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office announced on Tuesday they had begun accepting applications for grants through the Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

726K+
Followers
376K+
Post
325M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy