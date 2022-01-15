ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine dusts off hundreds of Cold War bomb shelters in case of Russian invasion

By Inna Varenytsia Kyiv
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvhen Herasimov unlocks the locks and latches on a metal door of a Soviet-era building in a snow-covered courtyard in Kyiv and leads the way down a flight of stairs. At the bottom is a relic of a bygone time: a Cold War-era bunker capable of withstanding a nuclear...

Daily Mail

War in Ukraine is 'just days away': Fears grow that Vladimir Putin may stage fake attacks on his own troops to justify Russian invasion as UK defence sources warn conflict is 'imminent'

War in Ukraine is 'inevitable' with a Russian invasion just days away, it was claimed last night. It came after President Vladimir Putin amassed tens of thousands of troops on the border, with intelligence sources suggesting he may launch a disguised attack on his own forces to justify going into Ukraine.
Telegraph

Joe Biden targets North Korea's overseas weapons network with fresh sanctions

US President Joe Biden imposed his administration's first sanctions on North Korea's overseas weapons network following a series of recent missile launches by the rogue state, including two in the last week, that Washington on Thursday called "profoundly destabilising". The Treasury Department said late on Wednesday that it was imposing...
AFP

US worries Russian troop arrival could lead to nuclear weapons in Belarus

The United States is worried that the arrival of Russian troops in Belarus for exercises could lead to a permanent presence that might introduce nuclear weapons into the country, a senior State Department official told reporters Tuesday. Russian military forces were moving into Belarus after Moscow-allied strongman Alexander Lukashenko announced Monday that the two countries will conduct military exercises next month. The move, which came without the advance notice customarily provided to countries in the region, added to rising tensions with the West over the possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, which borders Belarus. The US official, speaking on grounds of anonymity, said the size of the Russian force arriving in Belarus was "beyond what we'd expect of a normal exercise."
AFP

Ukraine says has 'evidence' Russia behind cyberattack

Ukraine said Sunday it had evidence that Russia was behind a massive cyberattack that knocked out key government websites this past week, as Microsoft warned the hack could be far worse than first thought. Tensions are at an all-time high between Ukraine and Russia, which Kyiv accuses of having massed troops on its border ahead of a possible invasion. On Friday, Washington also accused Russia of sending saboteurs trained in explosives to stage an incident that could be the pretext to invade its pro-Western neighbour. "All the evidence points to Russia being behind the cyberattack," the Ukrainian digital transformation ministry said in a statement.
AFP

US warns Russia poised to attack Ukraine 'at any point'

The United States raised the alarm Tuesday on a potentially imminent Russian attack against Ukraine, ahead of a whirlwind diplomatic mission by Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In a call with Lavrov ahead of his trip, Blinken "stressed the importance of continuing a diplomatic path to de-escalate tensions," State Department spokesman Ned Price said.
FOX59

Headed to disaster? US, Russia harden stances in talks

The failure of last week’s high-stakes diplomatic meetings to resolve escalating tensions over Ukraine has put Russia, the United States and its European allies in uncharted post-Cold War territory. It is posing significant challenges for the main players to avoid an outright and potentially disastrous confrontation. Unlike previous disagreements that have arisen since the collapse of the Soviet Union, the current Ukraine crisis carries real risks of debilitating economic warfare and military conflict that are exacerbated by the dangers of miscalculation and overreaction, particularly in Europe. The refusal thus far by each side to climb down from what the other regards as unrealistic and maximalist demands has left the prospects for diplomacy in limbo.
