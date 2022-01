When it comes to having a healthy long-term relationship with exercise, finding something that you love to do is key. Our social media feeds may have us fooled into thinking we should all be doing the same thing, be it the weightlifting, HIIT classes or, more recently, long-distance running (damn the London Marathon giving me FOMO). But actually, exercise is as attuned to our personal taste as food is, and if you want to actually enjoy the process of getting fit - which is, shockingly, the key to maintaining it - you need to find your very own signature dish.

