Scarlet At Crystal River: A Haunted Shores Mystery, by Randy Overbeck. Darrell Henshaw and his new wife Erin are on their honeymoon in Florida. So romantic! Mystery and the paranormal never take a break though, and Darrell feels someone reaching out to him from beyond this world. This is not the first calling from the beyond that Darrell’s experienced, but this message is quite urgent. He debates whether to interrupt his honeymoon and potentially disappoint his dear new wife, but mystery calls to him in the desperate tones of innocent children and Darrell must investigate.

