Tiger Woods spoke about his split with Nordegren in an interview with Time. "We've worked so hard at co-parenting, to make sure that their lives are fantastic. For instance, I’ve told her this, I've taken the initiative with the kids, and told them up front, “Guys, the reason why we’re not in the same house, why we don’t live under the same roof, Mommy and Daddy, is because Daddy made some mistakes.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO