After holding on to get a road playoff win over a longtime rival in the Cowboys, the 49ers will … head back on the road to face a longtime rival in the Packers. And while the Dallas-San Francisco rivalry started back in the 1970s, the 49ers rivalry with the Packers has been far more fierce in recent times — and the frequency of the postseason matchups will now be historic.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO