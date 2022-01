Jodie Sweetin is paying tribute to her Full House costar Bob Saget after his sudden death on Sunday, January 9. “There aren’t enough words to express what I’m feeling today. Nor are they big enough to capture even a slice of who he was. One thing I do know, is that we never missed a chance to tell each other, ‘I love you.’ Every time we talked, there were at least 3 or 4 exchanged at the end of a conversation, whether it was text, phone call or in person. And he usually had to have the last word, ‘I love you more,'” the actress, 39, wrote in a lengthy post via Instagram on Monday, January 10, before sharing that there are “so many songs” and “hundreds of inside jokes” that she will always hold on to.

