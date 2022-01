First-year Aurora ice hockey coach Joe Lawrie is leading a team that is young, not only in age but in playing experience as well, in their attempt to qualify for the Greater Cleveland High School Hockey League (GCHSHL) postseason Baron Cup competition. More than half of the Greenmen roster is comprised of underclassmen and a portion of the upperclassmen are experiencing playing regular shifts for the first time this season. ...

AURORA, OH ・ 27 MINUTES AGO