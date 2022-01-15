ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Man in custody fatally shot by Duke University police officer

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qf68C_0dmeVtny00
Man killed: A man was fatally shot by Duke University police Friday night. (Oleksandr Filon/iStock.)

DURHAM, N.C. — A Duke University police officer fatally shot a man who had wrestled a gun away from another officer in a hospital emergency room Friday night, authorities said.

The incident occurred at Duke University Hospital, WRAL-TV reported. According to police, the man was in the custody of the Durham Police Department, according to the television station.

Police said there was a struggle and the man managed to take the Durham officer’s gun, WNCN-TV reported.

“A Durham Police Officer had custody of an arrestee at the Duke University Hospital Emergency Department. While being treated at the hospital, a struggle ensued between the two. During the struggle, the man took the officer’s gun. A Duke Officer, responding to the scene discharged his weapon,” Sarah Avery, a spokesperson for Duke Health, said in a statement. “The man was immediately treated by trauma staff, but tragically did not survive. The officers were wearing body cameras and other witnesses have been identified for the investigation.”

The Durham police officer was also treated for injuries at the hospital, WRAL reported, but officials did not say how seriously he was hurt. No other patients or hospital staff members were injured, according to the television station.

Police did not identify the man or his age, and the circumstances behind the man’s custody has not been revealed.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRMG

Police looking for thief-turned-shooter in West Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are searching for a thief-turned-shooter after a murder at a west Tulsa apartment complex. Police say they were called out to the Sandy Park Apartments on Charles Page Blvd. near South 65th West Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. They say two people noticed...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Man shot while chasing car thief in west Tulsa, police say

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating the city’s latest homicide in west Tulsa. A man and a woman in their 20s noticed someone stealing from cars at the apartment complex, police said. Police said they yelled at the thief from their balcony, but the suspect ran away....
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Durham, NC
KRMG

Prosecutor: No charges in Black Kansas teen’s custody death

WICHITA, Kan. — (AP) — A Kansas prosecutor said Tuesday that he won't file criminal charges over the death of a Black 17-year-old who became unresponsive while being restrained facedown for more than 30 minutes following an altercation with staff at a Wichita juvenile center in September. Sedgwick...
WICHITA, KS
KRMG

A Tulsa mother of a 10-year-old boy loses her son to suicide

TULSA, Okla. — You or someone you know may have been touched by the suicide of someone you loved or cared for. The tragic loss from suicide can be even more devastating when it involves a child. The mother of a 10-year-old boy is experiencing the heartbreak and sudden...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Durham Police#Duke University Hospital#Wral#Wral Tv#Wncn Tv#Duke Health#Cox Media Group
KRMG

Man charged with killing nurse, 70, at Los Angeles bus stop

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — A man suspected of attacking and killing a 70-year-old woman at a Los Angeles bus stop was charged Tuesday with murder, while LA officials offered a $250,000 reward in the unrelated stabbing death of a 24-year-old woman across town. Sandra Shells was attacked...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
8K+
Followers
47K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy