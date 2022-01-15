ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Housing in Boveresses / Fruehauf, Henry & Viladoms

By Curated by Clara Ott
ArchDaily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleText description provided by the architects. Urban planning and architecture. The project is located in the heart of the Boveresses district in the north of Lausanne. This district is composed of several emblematic housing complexes from the 1970s. The project aims at an integration in this context with a strong identity....

www.archdaily.com

Comments / 0

ArchDaily

Architecture Biennial Installation of Mugak / BEAR

Installations & Structures, Temporary Installations. Text description provided by the architects. The site was already a place as Peña Ganchegui said and acting in such a wellknown environment is simply leaning back and letting others speak for you. The Peña Ganchegui Awards once again highlight the young looks that already from the present vindicate the value of architecture as a structuring cultural practice in our society.
ArchDaily

Yuandang Bridge / BAU Brearley Architects + Urbanists

Engineering: Shanghai Investigation Design and Research Institute Co. Ltd. Contractor: CCCC Shanghai Dredging Co. Ltd. Text description provided by the architects. The Yuandang Pedestrian Bridge celebrates the coming together of Jiangsu Province and Shanghai. The 586m bridge is a hybrid structure incorporating landscape, infrastructure, and architecture. It is located in...
ArchDaily

MJE House / Jacobsen Arquitetura

Lead Architects: Paulo jacobsen, Bernardo jacobsen, Edgar murata, Marcelo vessoni, Pedro henrique ramos, Marcela siniauskas, Thauan miquelin, Felipe kilaris. Text description provided by the architects. The Jairo Residence is located on a steep slope, dialoguing with the spectacular view of the horizon, lake, and surrounding mountain landscape. Seeking to occupy the land horizontally, we started from the creation of an architecture with only one floor, which subtly interacted with the existing landscape. The integration with the context and the analysis of the topography conditioned the creation of the angled and horizontal two-block structure that constitutes the main volumetry of the residence. Looking for the most favorable solar orientation, the house is composed around two non-orthogonal blocks supported on a large plateau. This positioning seeks to guide the building towards the most favorable points of the landscape, while at the same time providing privacy from the nearest side neighbor.
ArchDaily

Skate Places: Recovery and Occupancy of Urban Spaces in Disuse

Skate Places: Recovery and Occupancy of Urban Spaces in Disuse. Yesporciento is an architecture and research studio founded by Sebastián Castro, architect and skateboarder. From Chile, his interests lie around strategies to maximise and strengthen the public and collective space through the Skateboarding phenomenon. Next, Castro presents his most recent analysis focused on observing, registering and presenting some cultural manifestations related to the recovery and occupancy of disused urban spaces, defining three case studies within the urban area of Santiago.
ArchDaily

Barrow House / ID Architecture

Manufacturers: Trespa, Corten, Senior Architectural Systems, Bauder, GGBS concrete, Johnstones, LPD Doors. Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Lincolnshire Wolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), this stunning, partially subterranean private property has scooped multiple prestigious awards including the celebrated Grand Designs House of the Year Longlist 2021, which featured on Channel 4.
ArchDaily

Ballen House / LCLA Office + Clara Arango

Text description provided by the architects. A house composed of two separate structures linked by a path and a large garden in a forest clearing. What could have been a single larger house, was developed as dispersed volumes positioned in the steep slope, each one situated in a unique way in relation to the topographic features of the beautiful site. Each structure is clearly different, yet they all share concrete formwork and custom made stainless steel details.
ArchDaily

Zinzin House / Architects Zinzin

Text description provided by the architects. A slopped site. The site is slopped from north to south. The entrance and yard are each planned on the top and bottom level of the site. The top and the bottom level are connected naturally through transition spaces and through depth modification inside and outside spaces. Living room and kitchen have one step level difference and are each connected to outside yard by toenmaru, - a narrow wooden porch running along the outside of a room - or deck. Exterior space consists of an entrance area with parking lot and a yard area. The level difference between these two areas is connected by stairs. In other words, sloped site divides entrance and yard, and toenmaru works as a transition space between inner and outer spaces.
ArchDaily

Rusca House / Montemurro Aguiar Architetti

Lead Architects: Cristiano Aguiar, Tiziana Montemurro. Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in the area of via campagnola in Genestrerio, characterized by a diffuse settlement mainly inhabited. The ground is located at the border with the wood on the north side. Our intervention consists of a house on one floor. The access is through an existing road to the south where a canopy welcomes the parking spaces and the entrance of the house.
AFP

Auction of Roman villa with Caravaggio mural draws no bids

A Roman villa housing the only mural by Caravaggio failed to find a bidder in an auction Tuesday sparked by a dispute between its heirs. The sprawling Casino dell'Aurora will be put up for sale again in April, with the base price of 471 million euros ($534 million) lowered by about 20 percent, according to the notary involved in the sale. "Nobody took part in the auction," Camillo Verde told AFP, saying the next sale would take place on April 7 at 2:00pm Rome time. The residence of the noble Ludovisi Boncompagni family for hundreds of years, the 2,800-square-metre (30,000 square feet) Casino dell'Aurora is located in central Rome between the Via Veneto and the Spanish Steps.
The Independent

Europe narrows hunt for next astronauts, eyes crewed flights

The European Space Agency has narrowed down the candidate list for its next generation of astronauts, including dozens who have a physical disability.The agency announced last year that it had received a record number of 22,589 applicants from people hoping to become the continent’s next generation of space travelers.ESA said Tuesday it has reduced these to fewer than 1,400 — including 29 of whom have a physical disability — and hoped to cut the shortlist down to several tens of candidates by the end of the year for the four to six positions on its astronaut training program.The agency's...
ArchDaily

The Urban Cottage / Wrkshop Architects

Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Dulux, Gyproc, Viking, Cedral, Xtratherm. Main Contractor: Vitas & Co. Text description provided by the architects. Located close to Dublin City Centre, this existing single-bedroom terraced cottage was in very poor condition. The cottage, like many others of its type, was built well and has lasted for generations but was now dark, damp, and unsuitable for contemporary living.
ArchDaily

McCrae Bush House / Chan Architecture

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a long and sloping site along the Mornington Peninsula, the McCrae Bush house is a dwelling that was inspired by its unique surrounding context of native bushland and the close proximity of Port Phillip Bay. Located on the highest point of the site towards the rear so as to take advantage of the water and treetop views, the curved driveway approach to the building was carefully considered in the design of the building form which begins with the house appearing to nestle within the bush context then gradually becoming more dramatic and angular as one as one gets closer.
ArchDaily

Kaira Looro Architecture Competition 2022 : Children’s House in Africa

Kaira Looro Architecture Competition 2022 : Children’s House in Africa. An architecture competition that protects health and prevents malnutrition. The winning project will be built in southern Senegal. The ‘Children’s House’ should be a welcoming place where activities aimed at preventing child malnutrition can be carried out in a...
ArchDaily

House of Ayoob / 3dor Concepts

Manufacturers: Ikea, Kohler, FRANKI, Kajaria, Safwan. Lead Architects: Ahmad Thaneem, Muhammed Jiyad, Muhammed Naseem. Text description provided by the architects. The concept behind the residence was to design a unique living space that was aesthetically appealing, comfortable to live in, open to the outside, and at the same time maintain a sense of safety and privacy in that residential neighborhood.
ArchDaily

Sun Path House / LUNAARCH

Text description provided by the architects. This house is situated in a small historic town called Kernave, located on the right bank of the river Neris, facing the old pine tree forest. In 2004 Kernave was listed in the UNESCO World Heritage. The historic land with forests and hills creates a perfect area for an oasis to relax from the city hustle. This house was created as a get-away for a young family of four to spend their weekends and holidays.
ArchDaily

Aban House / USE Studio

Manufacturers: Ghafari Hand Made Brick, Schomens Aluminum, Superpipe. Text description provided by the architects. The Middle East has undergone many changes in recent decades. In the last two decades in Iran, sanctions, the shadow of war, and media hegemony have changed our daily lives. Widespread frustration on an individual and social scale has led to a wave of migration, instability, the rapid pace of change has stolen our peace of mind. What is the role of architecture in this situation?
ArchDaily

40 Shortlisted Projects Announced for the EU Mies Award 2022

The European Commission and the Mies van der Rohe Foundation have announced the 40 shortlisted works that will compete for the 2022 European Union Prize for Contemporary Architecture – Mies van der Rohe Award. The shortlist featured projects built across 18 different European countries, with Spain, Austria, and France topping the list with 5 entries each. The winners will be announced in April 2022 and the Award ceremony will take place in May 2022.
ArchDaily

Killora Bay House / Lara Maeseele + Tanner Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Overlooking the D'Entrecasteaux Channel, Killora Bay is a seasonal holiday home designed for a young family and friends. The house siting and form is heavily conditioned by its delicate environmental setting. Populated by a dense canopy of Tasmanian White Gums and stands of Grass Trees, the site is a sanctuary for the Forty Spotted Pardalote. This necessitated a planning condition limiting the building envelope to a predetermined site and 18m diameter ‘footprint’ on the southern corner of the site – which shares a boundary to the road behind.
ArchDaily

An Architectural Language Shaped by Sustainability

With its quantifiable objectives and measurable performance, sustainability often passes as a technological challenge. Its primary language is that of data, equipment, and engineered systems, most often translated into a hyper-technologized layer hidden within a design upholding pre-existing aesthetic norms. As architecture is the image of society at one moment in time, how does the focus on sustainability translate into architectural language, further legitimatizing the efforts to establish an equitable relationship with the environment? Architecture serves as an expression of attitudes, and since sustainability has become a fundamental value, it is worth looking at whether or not it has produced an aesthetic transformation.
ArchDaily

Casa 22 Avellaners / Guillem Carrera

Text description provided by the architects. The location of this house is part of the expansion of the urban area that was developed in Santes Creus at the end of the 20th century and the beginning of the 21st century to obtain two public pieces for equipment and parking for visitors to the monastery. In addition, a new residential area of single-family homes was created between dividing walls, which has been consolidated over the last twenty years.
