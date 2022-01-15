Housing in Boveresses / Fruehauf, Henry & Viladoms

Lead Architects: Paulo jacobsen, Bernardo jacobsen, Edgar murata, Marcelo vessoni, Pedro henrique ramos, Marcela siniauskas, Thauan miquelin, Felipe kilaris. Text description provided by the architects. The Jairo Residence is located on a steep slope, dialoguing with the spectacular view of the horizon, lake, and surrounding mountain landscape. Seeking to occupy the land horizontally, we started from the creation of an architecture with only one floor, which subtly interacted with the existing landscape. The integration with the context and the analysis of the topography conditioned the creation of the angled and horizontal two-block structure that constitutes the main volumetry of the residence. Looking for the most favorable solar orientation, the house is composed around two non-orthogonal blocks supported on a large plateau. This positioning seeks to guide the building towards the most favorable points of the landscape, while at the same time providing privacy from the nearest side neighbor.

