HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — UConn coach Dan Hurley thought Adama Sanogo had an off night. The 6-foot-9 sophomore scored 13 points and grabbed 15 rebounds on Tuesday in the No. 25 Huskies' 76-59 win over Butler, the first of two games this week between the programs. But Sanogo made just six of his 14 shots and missed several layups.

BASKETBALL ・ 8 HOURS AGO