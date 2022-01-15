ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Brian Austin Green ‘Genuinely Happy’ For Newly Engaged Ex Megan Fox & MGK: They Have His ‘Blessing’

By Sarah Jones
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OHc7B_0dmeUQMo00
Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Brian Austin Green wants ‘nothing but the best’ for ex-wife Megan Fox as she announces engagement to Machine Gun Kelly.

Brian Austin Green is “genuinely happy” for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly‘s engagement. he “Bad Things” rapper and the Transformers actress revealed the big news on Jan. 12 with two Instagram videos featuring her gorgeous emerald and diamond ring.

A few sources close to the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed that the actor wants “nothing but the best” for his ex-wife of 11 years. “Brian is genuinely happy for Megan and wants nothing but the best for her. He didn’t know about the proposal beforehand but he assumed that’s the direction their relationship would be taking at some point. Not that they need it, but they have Brian’s full blessing,” an insider said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k4FBE_0dmeUQMo00
Brian Austin Green is ‘genuinely happy’ for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s engagement. (Mediapunch/Shutterstock)

“As far as their children go, Brian thinks it’s wonderful that their kids have two wonderful set of parents who care deeply for them,” the pal continued. “Brian knows that Colson is a good father and he has no problem at all with them calling him their stepdad since that is what he will be. Brian feels that everyone wins in this situation.”

Another source close to the dad-of-three said, “Brian has no other reason to not be happy for Megan. They both have moved on and fell in love with someone else and they are only welcoming a great co-parenting relationship. Brian only hopes for the best for Megan. It’s the right route to take and he is gladly taking it.”

As fans may remember, Brian’s divorce from ex Megan Fox was finalized last month on Oct. 15. The former couple who share three sons — Noah, 9; Bodhi, 7; and Journey, 5 — began dating in 2004 and split in 2006 before getting married in 2010. They filed for divorce in 2015, but reconciled ahead of their third son’s birth in 2016. Megan and Brian announced their split in May after they married in 2010.

Comments / 6

Related
HollywoodLife

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Are Engaged — See Her Ring & Watch His Proposal

Congratulations are in order for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly! The couple announced their engagement on Instagram on Jan. 12, a year after they started dating. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are getting married! The couple revealed the big news of their engagement on Jan. 12 with two Instagram videos featuring her gorgeous emerald and diamond ring, as well as his romantic proposal. Watch them below!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Christopher Schwarzenegger Is All Smiles, Rocking Matching Hats With Brother Patrick

The Schwarzenegger brothers looked ready to ring in the New Year with a picturesque midwest snowfall. There’s no better way to close out the year than with some snow! Patrick Schwarzenegger, 28, and his younger brother Christopher, 24, both looked happy to be spending some time in the snow together, while in Sun Valley, Idaho in a Thursday December 30 Instagram photo. Patrick posted a series of photos of the brothers hanging out on a snowy day, while each rocked a cowboy hat.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Gush Over Megan Fox & MGK’s Engagement: ‘So Happy’

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were showered with love on social media after their engagement, including comments from Kim and Kourtney Kardashian!. The supportive messages came rolling in for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly after they announced their engagement on Jan. 12. Megan posted a video of MGK’s proposal on her Instagram page, and it received thousands of likes and comments. “So happy for u guys!!!!” Kim Kardashian wrote, along with an engagement ring emoji, red heart emoji and heart eye emojis. Kourtney Kardashian also showed Megan some love by commenting with five red heart emojis. Meanwhile, Kourtney’s fiance, Travis Barker, commented on MGK’s post, “F*** YESSSSS,” along with a black heart.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Just a Reminder That Megan Fox and MGK Have Said and Done Way Worse Than Drinking Each Other’s Blood

It’s official! Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are engaged after a year and a half of dating. Megan posted a video of their special moment to Instagram and it looked beautiful … at first. But if you got a chance to read her caption, things got a little, uh, strange. To put this as delicately as I can, the Transformers star shared that after she said yes to her husband-to-be, they drank each other’s blood.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Austin Green
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
shefinds

These Before And After Pics Of Megan Fox Are INSANE—What Did She Do To Her Face?

Fans probably won’t be too surprised to discover that Megan Fox’s face is a lot different than it used to be at the start of her career. Although the 35-year-old Johnny And Clyde actress has, even to this day, never admitted to going under the knife or having any non-surgical procedures done, it’s hard to ignore that her face has changed quite dramatically over the years.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Megan Fox Mgk#Transformers
Allure

You've Already Seen Megan Fox's Engagement Ring — But That Manicure, Tho

In case you missed it, actor Megan Fox and musician Machine Gun Kelly shared the exciting news that they got engaged via their respective Instagram accounts on January 12. Fox posted a video of the proposal, and in the caption, she wrote that in July 2020 the pair sat beneath and asked for a magical relationship from the same banyan tree where Kelly proposed. That magic seemed to do its job more than a year later.
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Brian Austin Green Hilariously Asks for Social Media's 'Help' After Getting Locked in at His Kids' School

Watch: Megan Fox Finalizes Divorce From Brian Austin Green. For a moment, school was back in session for Brian Austin Green. On Wednesday, Dec. 29, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum hilariously took to social media to ask for help after he was accidentally locked in at his kids' school. Filming from a closed gate at the school's parking lot, Brian described the experience as a "funny story."
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
StyleCaster

Here’s How Brian Really Feels About Megan’s Engagement to MGK After Their Divorce

Less than two years after their split, the time has come for Brian Austin Green’s response to Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly‘s engagement. So, what does Fox’s ex-husband really think of her newly engaged status? Green—who announced his split from Fox in May 2020 after nearly 10 years of marriage—is apparently “happy” for his ex-wife following her engagement to Kelly, according to a source who spoke to People on January 13, 2022. “As long as [Megan and MGK are] both on the same page with the kids, he’s good and happy for her,” the insider told the publication, noting that...
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Megan Fox & Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly Show Off Matching Pedicures During Sexy Bath Together — Video

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly had a mini spa day as the couple got matching gold pedicures and then lounged side-by-side in a bathtub decked out with roses petals. Megan Fox, 35, and Machine Gun Kelly, 31, are getting in some rest and relaxation after announcing their engagement to the world. The Jennifer’s Body actress’ legs floated in a bathtub filled with water and rose petals side-by-side with her fiancé’s in a video she uploaded to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Jan. 17. The camera captured the top of their legs all the way down to their feet which surfaced above the water. In addition to bath time, the pair also must’ve found some time to get matching metallic gold pedicures which they showed off in the video.
CELEBRITIES
collegecandy.com

11 Celebrity Reactions To Megan Fox And MGKs’ Engagement

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly recently made waves after announcing they were engaged on the 12th of January. They posted a proposal video on Instagram to announce the news, after a year and a half of dating. Fox finished off her Instagram announcement by telling everyone they celebrated the...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
127K+
Followers
13K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy