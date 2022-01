Greetings, Guardians! Hope your new year is off to a good start. Xur is in the Tower this week; read on to browse his wares. Xur’s weapon this week is the Exotic Grenade Launcher, Fighting Lion. It’s a strange one, but if you take some time to learn its intricacies, you may well be rewarded for your efforts. The Lion’s Exotic perk, Delayed Gratification, allows you to bounce shots off of surfaces, only exploding when you release the trigger. Pair that with Thin the Herd, which rewards direct hits with extra shield damage and Primary Ammo on kill, and you’ve got a fun, if niche, weapon.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO