As children grow from babyhood to toddlerhood everything about them changes, especially how, what, and when they eat! It’s an exciting time watching your toddler discover new foods and flavors, but toddlers can also be a picky bunch. If we left it up to toddlers to create their own schedule, they’d probably munch on Goldfish crackers and not much else. A toddler’s feeding schedule is important because not only will it help keep the growing little one from getting angry, but it will also help ensure a balanced diet.

KIDS ・ 10 DAYS AGO