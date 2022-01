Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Ill.), a longtime leader on civil rights and the chair of the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Energy, will retire from Congress. Rush, who represents a district that includes Chicago’s South Side and some of its southern suburbs, told the Chicago Sun-Times yesterday that he won’t run for reelection in this year’s midterms and will leave when the next session of Congress starts in January 2023. A source familiar with his plans confirmed the decision to E&E News. He is expected to announce it publicly today.

