The NHL Awards are not everything and are certainly not the Stanley Cup, but they are still pretty sweet. Last season, Patrice Bergeron won the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award for his role in growing the game of hockey in the community. He also finished second in voting for the Selke Trophy for the best defensive forward, an award he has been a finalist for a record-setting 10 straight seasons and has won four times.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO