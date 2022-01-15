ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deere, CAT Stock Lead 5 Industrial Plays Near Buy Zones

By JED GRAHAM
Investor's Business Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeere (DE) and CAT stock lead this weekend's watch list of industrial stocks holding strong amid recent market volatility. Along with DE stock and Caterpillar (CAT), Ingersoll-Rand (IR), Crane (CR) and Ashland Global (ASH) are near a buy point and worth a closer look. These global growth plays with...

MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) shed 4.14% to $318.15 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 2.60% to 14,506.90 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.51% to 35,368.47. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $66.18 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
MarketWatch

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase share losses lead Dow's nearly 625-point fall

Dragged down by declines for shares of Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is seeing a selloff Tuesday afternoon. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 621 points lower (-1.7%), as shares of Goldman Sachs (GS) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Goldman Sachs's shares have declined $31.12, or 8.2%, while those of JPMorgan Chase are down $7.26 (4.6%), combining for a roughly 253-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include Cisco (CSCO) Honeywell International Inc. (HON) and Procter & Gamble (PG) A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
Investor's Business Daily

3 Top Stocks To Buy And Watch In Today's Stock Market Weakness

Among the top stocks to buy and watch, IBD Leaderboard stocks Ameriprise Financial (AMP) and Cheniere Energy (LNG) — along with IBD SwingTrader stock Applied Materials (AMAT) — are in or near buy zones during today's stock market sell-off. It's best to be cautious in this market environment. In recent sessions, the IBD's The…
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Investor's Business Daily

IBD 50 Stocks To Watch: Large Sales Growth Propels Xpeng Motors

Xpeng Motors (XPEV) is today's pick for IBD 50 Stocks To Watch amid impressive growth in sales and deliveries. Xpeng is a Chinese electric-vehicle manufacturer headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Founded in 2014, Xpeng began production of its first vehicle — the Xpeng G3 SUV — in 2018. The company subsequently produced the P3 Sedan in 2019 and most recently introduced the Xpeng P5 in September. The P5 marked the first production vehicle to use Lidar automated driving assist technology.
Investor's Business Daily

Heico Stock Clears Benchmark, In Buy Range

The Relative Strength Rating for Heico (HEI) entered a new percentile Tuesday, with a rise from 78 to 81. Is Heico stock on your radar?. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. IBD's proprietary RS Rating measures market...
Investor's Business Daily

Alphabet Stock Near Later-Stage Buy Point Ahead Of Earnings

Alphabet (GOOGL) is forming a base with a 3,019.43 buy point as it gets set to report earnings on Feb. 1. The entry is based on a third-stage flat base, which means it's more prone to failure than a first- or second-stage formation. Understand that buying close to when a...
Investor's Business Daily

WAL Stock, IBD Stock Of The Day, Near Buy Point As Treasury Yields Rise

Revenue growth has accelerated for four straight quarters. * Not real-time data. All data shown was captured at 1:57PM EST on 01/18/2022. Western Alliance Bancorp. (WAL) is IBD Stock Of The Day. The bank holding company is taking a pause just below a buy point. WAL stock fell Tuesday amid a general market downturn following near-term high bond yields.
MarketWatch

Arms Index suggests there's no panic at all in the stock market's selloff

Despite the broad, sharp selloffs in the Big 3 stock market indexes, market internals suggest there is no panic in the selling, and there may even be signs that investors are looking to buy on the dip. The NYSE Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure that tends to rise above 1.000 during market selloffs and fall below 1.000 during rallies, is actually down to 0.843, while the Nasdaq Arms is down to 0.715. Many Wall Street technicians suggest Arms readings of 2.000 and above indicate panic-like selling behavior, while readings below 0.500 indicate panic buying. Currently, number of declining stocks is outnumbering advances by a 5.2-to-1 margin on the NYSE and by a 4.7-to-1 margin on the Nasdaq, while share volume in declining stocks is outnumbering up volume by a smaller 4.4-to-1 on the Big Board and by 3.3-to-1 on the Nasdaq. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is falling 502 points, or 1.4%, the S&P 500 is down 1.7% and the Nasdaq Composite is shedding 2.2%.
investmentu.com

Uptrend Stocks to Buy

It’s always handy to have a list of uptrend stocks right by your side. As an investor, it’s best to make sure you have a few solid, slow and steady gainers in your portfolio, too. You know, those stocks that have been around for a while. And they keep gaining no matter what.
Investor's Business Daily

Himax Technologies Stock Scores Relative Strength Rating Upgrade

On Tuesday, Himax Technologies (HIMX) reached an important technical milestone, seeing its Relative Strength (RS) Rating jump into the 90-plus percentile with an improvement to 92, up from 89 the day before. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price...
