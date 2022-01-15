ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

I'm A Stay-At-Home Dad Who Felt Like An Outsider At Playgroup. That Has To Change.

By Jay Deitcher
HuffingtonPost
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn late 2018, I attended my first mommy-and-me playgroup as a stay-at-home dad. At the time, every day seemed the same. I rocked my 5-month-old son to sleep for hours just to have him wake up 20 minutes later. If I picked him up too quickly, he’d cry as if the...

Brad Luckey
3d ago

Why does it have to change? This idea that everything has to fit an individual is pathetic. We live in a big world, get over yourself.

Rhonda Pollock
3d ago

women can be mean...I know I am a woman...we have lots of stay at home dads now and it should me called parent and me, not mommy and me...come on girls, give these men a break..

NoTToday
2d ago

My Dad worked I don't understand why a man would want to be a Mr Mom , or why a woman would want one. To each its own.

