Joe B. Hall dies at 93

After two consecutive double-digit wins for Duke in ACC play, the No.6 Blue Devils took their show on the road to Tallahassee looking to move to 5-1 in league play and 2-0 on the road in the ACC. After a couple trips down the floor, it looked like it was going to be three straight blowouts for Duke as they jumped out to a 5-0 lead behind a quick three-pointer from Trevor Keels and an up-and-under layup from Paolo Banchero. But heading in to the Under-16 timeout, the Seminoles charged back with an 8-3 run to tie things up at eight points apiece.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO