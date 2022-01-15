ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BgT0C_0dmePbEY00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Joe Burrow in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Cincinnati Bengals against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates a touchdown alongside Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) in the second quarter during a Week 16 NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 26

Oddsmakers have installed player prop bet markets for Joe Burrow ahead of his next NFL game on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET airing on NBC. The AFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • This season Burrow has recorded 4,611 passing yards (271.2 per game) while completing 366 of 520 passes (70.4% completion percentage), with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
  • He also has 118 rushing yards on 40 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 6.9 yards per game.
  • The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.0% of the time.
  • Burrow has thrown 54 passes in the red zone this season, 45.8% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Burrow's matchup with the Raiders.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Burrow threw for 148 passing yards in one matchup against the Raiders, 115.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Saturday.
  • Burrow threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Raiders.
  • The 235.1 yards per game the Raiders are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Raiders have surrendered 29 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 23rd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Burrow did not have a pass attempt in Week 18 versus the Browns.
  • Burrow has racked up 971 passing yards (323.7 per game) and has a 78.8% completion percentage this year (67-of-85) while throwing eight touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three games.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Rex Ryan Names The NFL’s “Next Tom Brady”

ESPN NFL analyst Rex Ryan knows who the next Tom Brady will be in the NFL moving forward. He spoke about the Bengals win over the Raiders on Sunday Morning’s NFL Countdown and thinks that Joe Burrow is going to be a Brady clone. “To me, you wanna see...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
ClutchPoints

Bengals lose key weapon for showdown vs. Derrick Henry, Titans

The Cincinnati Bengals advanced to the Divisional Round of the playoffs after holding off the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday. With a matchup against the Tennessee Titans looming, the Bengals need their defense playing at its best if they want to slow down the rampant Derrick Henry. Unfortunately, the Bengals will be without a key member of their defensive line for their Divisional Round clash. Per the Bengals’ Twitter account, the team has placed starting DT Larry Ogunjobi on IR.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Playoffs#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Las Vegas Raiders#Nbc#Afc Wild Card#Las Vegas Burrow
rockytopinsider.com

Cincinnati Bengals Vs. Tennessee Titans Betting Odds — NFL Divisional Playoffs

While the rest of the AFC playoff teams were in action this weekend, the Tennessee Titans took some much-needed time thanks to a bye. Following three playoff games that were all won by fellow AFC division champions, now the Titans know who they’ll face in their postseason opener. Tennessee...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

NFL playoff picks: Forecast for AFC divisional round

AFC wild-card weekend was dominated by the favorites, as the Bengals and Chiefs both won and covered. Now that the divisional round is on deck, where do I lean early in the week?. AFC MATCHUPS. No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals at No. 1 Tennessee Titans. When: 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS.
NFL
WKRC

Former Bengals QB named permanent head coach of Ohio high school team

TOLEDO, Ohio (WNWO/WKRC) - After taking over for Dan Chipka in 2021, and serving as interim coach for one football season at St. Francis de Sales School, Bruce Gradkowski is permanently taking up the role. The school announced Tuesday that the former Toledo Rockets and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback will continue...
TOLEDO, OH
Cincy Jungle

Available defensive tackles Bengals could sign for remainder of playoffs

There’s work to be done before the Cincinnati Bengals travel down south to face the Tennessee Titans on Saturday. The No. 1 seeded Titans boast an offense that’s looking to get back the incomparable Derrick Henry at running back for their postseason run. Even if Henry doesn’t play, or is playing at less than 100%, Tennessee will hope to be able to run the ball against a Bengals defense that is below average in that regard.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

37K+
Followers
26K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy