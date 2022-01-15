Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Joe Burrow in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Cincinnati Bengals against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates a touchdown alongside Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) in the second quarter during a Week 16 NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 26

Oddsmakers have installed player prop bet markets for Joe Burrow ahead of his next NFL game on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET airing on NBC. The AFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Burrow has recorded 4,611 passing yards (271.2 per game) while completing 366 of 520 passes (70.4% completion percentage), with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

He also has 118 rushing yards on 40 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 6.9 yards per game.

The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.0% of the time.

Burrow has thrown 54 passes in the red zone this season, 45.8% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Burrow's matchup with the Raiders.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Burrow threw for 148 passing yards in one matchup against the Raiders, 115.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Saturday.

Burrow threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Raiders.

The 235.1 yards per game the Raiders are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.

The Raiders have surrendered 29 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 23rd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Burrow did not have a pass attempt in Week 18 versus the Browns.

Burrow has racked up 971 passing yards (323.7 per game) and has a 78.8% completion percentage this year (67-of-85) while throwing eight touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three games.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive